Noida flags 65 dangerous road spots after techie's tragic accident
After 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died when his car plunged into an unbarricaded trench at a sharp turn in Noida's Sector 150, the Noida Authority has identified 65 risky "black spots" lacking basic safety features.
This move comes after another crash at the same spot earlier this month, highlighting just how urgent these fixes are.
What's being done to make roads safer?
Noida Authority's CEO has ordered quick upgrades: work on 52 vulnerable points under the Noida Authority's purview is to be completed within a week, including guardrails, road signage, lane markings and streetlights.
Developers have three to five days to fix the rest; locations linked to other departments or agencies have until February 20 to make corrections or face heavy fines.
Beyond that, potholes will be filled, new sumps built in villages, and public toilets set up soon.
Road resurfacing starts March 2026—and officials have been asked to complete the directed corrective works.