Noida flags 65 dangerous road spots after techie's tragic accident

What's being done to make roads safer?

Noida Authority's CEO has ordered quick upgrades: work on 52 vulnerable points under the Noida Authority's purview is to be completed within a week, including guardrails, road signage, lane markings and streetlights.

Developers have three to five days to fix the rest; locations linked to other departments or agencies have until February 20 to make corrections or face heavy fines.

Beyond that, potholes will be filled, new sumps built in villages, and public toilets set up soon.

Road resurfacing starts March 2026—and officials have been asked to complete the directed corrective works.