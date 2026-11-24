Noida girl, 16, dies in suspected suicide from 19th floor
A 16-year-old girl from Noida sadly died allegedly by suicide after struggling with low marks on her exams.
The incident happened late at night on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, when she jumped from the 19th floor of her apartment building in Sector 100.
Police said she had reportedly been depressed over scoring low marks in examinations.
Investigators probe, body sent for post-mortem
Police responded right away and have started looking into what led to this tragedy.
Forensic teams have examined the scene, and the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination after completion of the necessary inquest proceedings.
The investigation is ongoing as officials gather more details about the case.