Noida hotel denies J&K guest booking over 'Bangladesh' police order India Aug 13, 2025

A Kolkata techie and his 14-year-old son, in Noida for a skating competition, were turned away from Meera Eternity Hotel after staff claimed there was a police order against hosting guests from Bangladesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Noida Police later clarified they never issued such an order.