Noida hotel denies J&K guest booking over 'Bangladesh' police order
A Kolkata techie and his 14-year-old son, in Noida for a skating competition, were turned away from Meera Eternity Hotel after staff claimed there was a police order against hosting guests from Bangladesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Noida Police later clarified they never issued such an order.
Hotel delisted from OYO platform
OYO Rooms apologized to the family, delisted the hotel from its platform, and promised a refund within 7 to 10 days.
Noida's DCP Yamuna Prasad confirmed there are no restrictions on Indian citizens from any state.
The family eventually found another place to stay farther from the event venue.