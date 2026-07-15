Noida International Airport posts 1st month with 40% connecting passengers

Noida International Airport (NIA) just wrapped up its first month, and things are picking up.

Weekly flights jumped from 86 to 224, now connecting 15 cities.

Passenger numbers nearly doubled (from 1,427 on opening day to 2,797 by July 13), with over 36,000 travelers in total.

About 40% were connecting passengers, hinting that NIA could become a handy transit hub.