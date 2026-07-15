Noida International Airport posts 1st month with 40% connecting passengers
Noida International Airport (NIA) just wrapped up its first month, and things are picking up.
Weekly flights jumped from 86 to 224, now connecting 15 cities.
Passenger numbers nearly doubled (from 1,427 on opening day to 2,797 by July 13), with over 36,000 travelers in total.
About 40% were connecting passengers, hinting that NIA could become a handy transit hub.
Airlines reshuffle amid Yamuna Expressway concerns
Some airlines have tweaked their plans: Akasa Air dropped Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai routes but now flies twice daily to Mumbai; Air India Express pulled out due to financial issues.
While flight and passenger numbers keep rising, NIA still relies heavily on cabs for transport and faces safety concerns along the Yamuna Expressway, making it a bit less convenient than Delhi's IGI Airport for now.