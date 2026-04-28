Noida International Airport receives Bureau of Civil Aviation Security approval
India
Noida International Airport just got a key safety approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), clearing a major hurdle before flights can actually start.
This move brings the new Jewar-based airport one step closer to opening its doors, promising to make travel easier for people in the region and help reduce traffic at Delhi's crowded main airport.
Nitu Samra interim CEO, Jewar airport
With this approval, the airport team is now working with airlines to lock in a launch date for commercial flights.
They're double-checking systems and getting staff ready so things run smoothly from day one.
There's also been a leadership change: Nitu Samra is stepping in as interim CEO, taking over from Christoph Schnellman as preparations ramp up.