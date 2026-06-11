Noida International Airport to launch domestic cargo flights June 17
India
Noida International Airport is set to launch its very first domestic cargo flight on June 17, just two days after starting passenger flights.
Regular cargo services kick in from July, and the airport's cargo operations partner, Air India SATS (AISATS), already has plans to connect with Europe soon.
AISATS builds Noida cargo hub
AISATS has built a massive 80-acre cargo hub at the airport that can handle up to 255,000 metric tons of goods each year.
To boost operations, AISATS is teaming up with Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd and Afcom, which operates three Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft and provides services to destinations including Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Colombo, Male, and Dubai, making Noida a new hot spot for international trade.