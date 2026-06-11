Noida International Airport to open June 15 after 2-year delay

IndiGo starts 126 weekly flights

IndiGo will kick things off with 126 weekly flights, while Akasa Air adds 14 more, connecting NIA to 15 destinations.

Some routes will use IndiGo's ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Unlike Navi Mumbai Airport, which started with limited hours, NIA will run round-the-clock from day one, though international flights are still being sorted out.

The airport starts with a capacity of 12 million passengers per year, a bit smaller than Navi Mumbai's 20 million but promising for Greater Noida and Faridabad folks looking for easier travel.