Noida pay protests turned violent, Uttar Pradesh government calls conspiracy
India
Noida saw major protests recently, starting with workers demanding better pay, but quickly turning chaotic with violence and arson.
The Uttar Pradesh government says most of those arrested weren't even workers, calling the whole thing a "well-planned conspiracy."
Things are now back to normal in the city after quick action by authorities.
Noida probe looks into 4 arrests
Investigators are looking into four people arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy, possible political involvement, and how social media may have fueled the chaos.
The state is also checking claims that women from other states played a role.
Officials say they're sticking to a strict "zero tolerance" policy on law and order: anyone found involved will face tough action.