Noida Phase Two workers protest ₹6,000 wage gap, violence erupts

Noida promises worker benefits, protests continue

To calm things down, Noida officials promised weekly days off, double pay for overtime and holidays, annual bonuses by November 30, timely salaries, better working conditions, medical coverage, and a way to report grievances.

The protests continued after the measures were announced.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police set up rapid response teams at border points to keep things under control.

Uttar Pradesh is also looking at updating labor laws.