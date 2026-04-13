Noida Phase Two workers protest ₹6,000 wage gap, violence erupts
India
Factory workers in Noida's Phase two took to the streets on Monday, upset about earning ₹6,000 less than their counterparts in Haryana after a recent wage hike there.
The protests quickly escalated and turned violent, with property damage and major traffic jams across the area.
Noida promises worker benefits, protests continue
To calm things down, Noida officials promised weekly days off, double pay for overtime and holidays, annual bonuses by November 30, timely salaries, better working conditions, medical coverage, and a way to report grievances.
The protests continued after the measures were announced.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police set up rapid response teams at border points to keep things under control.
Uttar Pradesh is also looking at updating labor laws.