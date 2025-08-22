Noida: Pillion rider dies in hit-and-run, driver escapes

Police are checking CCTV footage

Borah suffered fatal head injuries, worsened by a poor-quality helmet, and died during treatment.

The bike taxi driver sustained injuries and was discharged.

Locals say the car—a Mahindra Thar with no number plates—escaped down a side road to avoid CCTV cameras.

Police are checking footage and waiting for Borah's family to file an official complaint before registering the case.

Borah had just moved to Noida for work; his last rites were held in Assam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police have fined over 140 bike taxi drivers for helmet and document violations as part of ongoing safety checks.