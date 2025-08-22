Kashmir's meat scandal: 12,000kg of spoiled meat seized

Meat sales have dropped by about 80%

The scandal has shaken trust in Kashmir's meat supply. The government is cracking down with stricter food safety checks—think proper labeling and cold storage rules.

Assistant Commissioner Hilal Ahmed Mir is leading raids across districts, suspending licenses for violators.

Testing labs have popped up at Lakhanpur and Qazigund to keep things in check. Meat sales have dropped by about 80%, with many restaurants switching to vegetarian menus while butchers struggle with losses due to loss of consumer trust and the earlier flooding of the market with cheap, substandard meat.