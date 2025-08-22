Chennai weather: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; yellow alert issued

IMD warns of more rain, possible thunderstorms

According to updates on X (formerly Twitter), central Chennai saw 30-70mm of rain in just a short span.

IMD says the wet weather isn't letting up anytime soon—expect more showers and possible thunderstorms over the coming days.

Skies will stay partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering between 35°C and 37°C, so it's best to keep an umbrella handy and check your route before heading out.