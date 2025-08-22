Next Article
Chennai weather: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; yellow alert issued
Chennai's been hit with heavy rain this week, leaving many low-lying areas waterlogged and making daily commutes tricky.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for the next two days, warning of more rain and thunderstorms ahead.
Locals are being asked to plan their routines carefully since traffic delays are likely.
IMD warns of more rain, possible thunderstorms
According to updates on X (formerly Twitter), central Chennai saw 30-70mm of rain in just a short span.
IMD says the wet weather isn't letting up anytime soon—expect more showers and possible thunderstorms over the coming days.
Skies will stay partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering between 35°C and 37°C, so it's best to keep an umbrella handy and check your route before heading out.