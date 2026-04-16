Noida Police seek Aditya Anand after provocative speeches, partners held
Noida police are on the lookout for Aditya Anand, accused of sparking recent violence with his provocative speeches.
He's reportedly changed his look to dodge arrest, while his alleged partners Manisha Chauhan and Rupesh Rai are already in custody.
Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh called the unrest a mala fide, internationally organized activity, hinting that it goes beyond just local troublemakers.
Pakistan linked WhatsApp plot uncovered
The chaos was apparently planned over WhatsApp on March 31 and April 1, with things heating up by April 10.
Investigators discovered misleading content being spread from social media accounts traced to Pakistan, using VPNs to hide their tracks.
62 people, have been arrested for arson and clashing with police.
Now, both the Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad have joined the probe, while the National Security Act is set to be invoked to get to the bottom of this organized disruption.