Noida protests planned via WhatsApp groups, QR codes: Police 

Over 300 people have been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida on Monday and Tuesday. The unrest was fueled by demands for higher wages and better working conditions. Police suspect an organized syndicate used WhatsApp groups and QR codes to mobilize the workers. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said these developments indicate a "well-orchestrated syndicate" behind the protests.

Cops WhatsApp groups created in past two days Singh said that WhatsApp groups were created in the past two days, where workers were asked to join by scanning QR codes. "This suggests a systematic, organized gang operating behind the scenes. We have identified some of these elements from the crowd and arrested them, and we will ensure their arrests...Their funding will also be investigated," she said. Per News18, WhatsApp groups under names like 'Mazdoor Andolan' were used to mobilize workers and spread incendiary posts.

Wage demands Protests sparked by Haryana's wage hike The protests, which intensified on April 13, were triggered by a 35% wage hike in Haryana. After the hike, workers in that location earn ₹19,000-₹20,000 a month for similar jobs, while workers in Noida earn ₹11,000-₹13,000. Protesters are demanding a minimum monthly salary of at least ₹20,000 to cope with rising living costs and inflation.

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Unrest escalates UP revises minimum wages across categories On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said it has revised minimum wages for workers across categories, starting April 1. Unskilled workers will now be paid ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹15,059 and skilled workers ₹16,868 in the Noida-Ghaziabad region. For other municipal corporation areas, unskilled workers will now earn ₹13,006 per month, while semi-skilled workers' pay has been fixed at ₹14,306 and skilled workers at ₹16,025.

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