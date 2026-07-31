Noida retired government employee loses ₹2.23cr to WhatsApp trading scam

After seeing some initial returns, he kept transferring more money in hopes of bigger gains.

But when he tried to withdraw ₹1.85 crore, the fraudsters blocked him and demanded extra payments: first ₹62 lakh as a service fee, then another ₹37 lakh for capital gains tax.

That's when he got suspicious and contacted the real company, only to realize it was all fake.

Police have registered a case under cheating and IT laws and are now tracking down the culprits.