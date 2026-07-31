Noida retired government employee loses ₹2.23cr to WhatsApp trading scam
A 73-year-old retired government employee from Noida allegedly fell victim to an online trading scam and lost ₹2.23 crore.
The scammers, posing as staff from a Mumbai investment company, reached out via WhatsApp and convinced him to open a trading account with promises of easy 5% profits.
He started investing after his account was approved on June 14.
Scammers demanded ₹62L then ₹37L
After seeing some initial returns, he kept transferring more money in hopes of bigger gains.
But when he tried to withdraw ₹1.85 crore, the fraudsters blocked him and demanded extra payments: first ₹62 lakh as a service fee, then another ₹37 lakh for capital gains tax.
That's when he got suspicious and contacted the real company, only to realize it was all fake.
Police have registered a case under cheating and IT laws and are now tracking down the culprits.