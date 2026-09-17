Noida sanitation workers strike seeking permanent jobs and higher pay
About 300 sanitation workers in Noida have gone on strike, asking for permanent jobs instead of contracts and a pay raise from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000 per month.
They met with Noida Authority officials this week but didn't get the answers they hoped for.
Union leader Nitin Kumar said their demand to end contract work was turned down, though another meeting is set for Friday.
Noida residents frustrated as cleaning halted
The strike has left several sectors, like 12, 82, and 122, without regular cleaning services, causing problems for residents.
Local RWA president Tarsem Chand said people are frustrated by the sudden disruption.
Meanwhile, Noida Authority says workers already earn about ₹21,000 with benefits through contractors and get raises when the tender is renewed.
Still, the workers are sticking to their demands as talks continue.