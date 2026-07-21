Noida Sector 96 underpass crash kills 2, friend critically injured
A tragic bike accident near Noida's Sector 96 underpass left an 18-year-old and a 27-year-old dead and their friend critically injured on Monday afternoon.
The group was riding home from a school visit about Class 11 admissions, speeding and without helmets when they hit a divider.
Friend alleges hourlong delay, Chandan dies
Gulshan died soon after at a local hospital, while Nasir and Chandan were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
A friend alleged help took nearly an hour to arrive, saying that his friends received emergency care about an hour later after his mother called a private ambulance.
Sadly, Chandan didn't make it; Nasir is still fighting for his life.
On the same day, a separate accident saw a woman and her two kids seriously hurt by a dumper truck while crossing the road nearby.