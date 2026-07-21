Noida Sector 96 underpass crash kills 2, friend critically injured

Gulshan died soon after at a local hospital, while Nasir and Chandan were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

A friend alleged help took nearly an hour to arrive, saying that his friends received emergency care about an hour later after his mother called a private ambulance.

Sadly, Chandan didn't make it; Nasir is still fighting for his life.

On the same day, a separate accident saw a woman and her two kids seriously hurt by a dumper truck while crossing the road nearby.