Noida sisters followed by Mahindra Thar, man reportedly brandished gun
India
Early hours of Wednesday in Noida, two sisters, 25 and in her 30s, were riding a scooter when four men in a Mahindra Thar SUV started following them.
One man reportedly brandished a gun and asked, "Want me to kill you?"
The sisters sped up, shouted for help, and the men drove off. They later called the police.
Police register sexual harassment case
Police have registered a case for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.
They're checking footage from more than 70 CCTV cameras to track down the suspects but haven't been able to catch the SUV's license plate yet.
After this scary experience, the sisters said they're now afraid to go out at night.