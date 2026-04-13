Noida wage-hike protests turn violent, vehicles torched, police crack down
India
Noida saw protests over wage hikes turn violent on Monday, with vehicles set on fire and property damaged in sectors 60 and 63.
Police say "provocative" and "external" elements played a big role in escalating things, and have started cracking down.
UP police register cases, deploy forces
Uttar Pradesh's top cop Rajeev Krishna said they are taking strict action against those stirring up trouble, including registering cases against two X handles/accounts for spreading false and provocative content.
Extra police and paramilitary forces are now out in full force to keep things calm, with traffic diversions in place.
Officials say they want workers and management to keep talking things out while also making sure anyone responsible for violence is held accountable.