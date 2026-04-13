Noida wage-hike protests turn violent, vehicles torched, police crack down

UP police register cases, deploy forces

Uttar Pradesh's top cop Rajeev Krishna said they are taking strict action against those stirring up trouble, including registering cases against two X handles/accounts for spreading false and provocative content.

Extra police and paramilitary forces are now out in full force to keep things calm, with traffic diversions in place.

Officials say they want workers and management to keep talking things out while also making sure anyone responsible for violence is held accountable.