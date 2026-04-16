Noida wage protests planned on WhatsApp by Rupesh Rai
India
Noida just saw some pretty intense labor protests, all sparked by demands for better wages.
Authorities say the key accused, Rupesh Rai from Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, used WhatsApp to plan and rally people.
What started as a wage fight quickly escalated, with outside groups allegedly stirring things up and leading to violence and factory shutdowns.
Most arrested lacked Noida factory ties
Turns out, most of those arrested weren't even workers: 45 out of 66 had no ties to the factories, highlighting how organized groups played a big role.
Police are digging through chats from 17 WhatsApp groups used to coordinate the protests.
In response to worker concerns about pay and exploitation, the government has now announced new minimum wages starting April 1, 2026.