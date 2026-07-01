Noida woman alleges husband assaulted her during Sikkim Darjeeling honeymoon

Woman reported assault at Sector-113 station

She alleges that on May 9, her husband pushed her down hotel stairs in Darjeeling, leaving her with serious injuries to her knees, head, and back. She also says he threatened to kill her.

After they returned to Noida, she claims he assaulted her again when she said she'd go to the police.

Following a medical exam, she reported him at the Sector-113 station. Police have now started an investigation.