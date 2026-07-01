Noida woman alleges husband assaulted her during Sikkim Darjeeling honeymoon
India
A Noida woman has filed a police complaint against her husband, saying he assaulted and threatened her during their honeymoon.
The couple married on April 30, but she says the abuse began just a day later and continued through their trip to Sikkim and Darjeeling from May 4 to May 9.
Woman reported assault at Sector-113 station
She alleges that on May 9, her husband pushed her down hotel stairs in Darjeeling, leaving her with serious injuries to her knees, head, and back. She also says he threatened to kill her.
After they returned to Noida, she claims he assaulted her again when she said she'd go to the police.
Following a medical exam, she reported him at the Sector-113 station. Police have now started an investigation.