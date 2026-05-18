Bhopal woman death: Family demands 2nd post-mortem, accuses in-laws

The family of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma has demanded a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi after she was found dead in her Bhopal home. The autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal confirmed death by hanging, but also noted simple injury marks on her body. Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, and brother, Major Harshit Sharma, have accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of murder.

Protest details Sharma family demands case transfer The Sharma family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence, demanding a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. They also demanded that the case be transferred out of Madhya Pradesh. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case, confirmed an FIR was registered against Singh and Giribala under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Family allegations Twisha described harassment to brother before death The Sharma family has alleged that Twisha was subjected to mental harassment and domestic violence after her marriage. Major Harshit claimed she spoke to their mother shortly before her death, describing the harassment. The family alleged they couldn't reach Twisha or her in-laws after this call, and were later informed that she wasn't breathing.

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