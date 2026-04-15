Noida workers protest over pay despite Uttar Pradesh salary revision
India
Workers in Noida are still protesting for better pay, even after the Uttar Pradesh government announced a revised salary structure.
The demonstrations started on April 10 and turned violent by April 13, leading to nearly 400 arrests and several police cases.
As of now, police say things are calm and there are no active protests.
Local officials warn contractors, police deployed
To keep things under control, more than 6,000 police officers are currently deployed in Noida and Greater Noida.
Local officials have warned contractors that they could lose their licenses or get blacklisted if their workers cause trouble or damage property.
The focus right now is on making sure contractors handle their teams responsibly so things do not spiral again.