Noida workers stage violent protests demanding better pay and safety
India
Noida saw violent worker protests on Monday, April 13, 2026, adding to a wave of unrest in India's big factory towns.
Since early 2026, workers in places like Barauni, Surat, Manesar, and Panipat have been pushing for better pay and safer conditions.
The recent energy crisis (made worse by the Strait of Hormuz closing) has only turned up the pressure.
Haryana wage rise spurs Noida demands
After Haryana raised minimum wages to ₹15,220.71 for unskilled work, Noida workers are asking for a similar over 35% hike.
Many feel ignored by the government as talks stall and expected wage increases from last year's Labor Codes haven't happened yet.
With the higher cost of living still climbing and factory owners worried about more disruptions, tensions are running high on both sides.