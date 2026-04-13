Noida workers stage violent protests demanding better pay and safety

Haryana wage rise spurs Noida demands

After Haryana raised minimum wages to ₹15,220.71 for unskilled work, Noida workers are asking for a similar over 35% hike.

Many feel ignored by the government as talks stall and expected wage increases from last year's Labor Codes haven't happened yet.

With the higher cost of living still climbing and factory owners worried about more disruptions, tensions are running high on both sides.