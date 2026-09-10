Nonscheduled flights banned in 300-km Delhi zone for BRICS summit
Heads up if you're flying around Delhi this weekend!
From September 11-13, nonscheduled flights (including private charters) are banned within 300km of the city between 7am and 11pm.
It's all about keeping things secure for the big BRICS summit, where world leaders are rolling in.
Regular commercial flights and preapproved VIP planes carrying foreign dignitaries will still operate as usual.
IAF BSF and state flights exempted
Military and emergency flights by the Indian Air Force or Border Security Force aren't affected, and state-owned aircraft for governors or chief ministers can fly too.
Drones, paragliders, hang gliders, and other aerial devices are also off-limits during the summit.
Safdarjung Airport is closed except for critical missions, and airports in Noida International airport, Jaipur, and Hindon have special parking ready for VIP arrivals.