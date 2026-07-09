Nonstop rain in Tripura forces over 2,500 into relief camps
India
Nonstop rain in Tripura has pushed more than 2,500 people out of their homes, with families now taking shelter in relief camps across Dhalai and Khowai districts.
Thankfully, there haven't been any injuries or casualties reported so far.
Tripura: 300 houses hit, rivers rising
About 300 houses have taken a hit: some completely destroyed, others badly damaged.
Several rivers like the Khowai, Dhalai, Manu, and Muhuri have risen above danger levels, making things even riskier for low-lying areas.
The weather department says more heavy rain is expected in the next day or so, so flood risks aren't going away just yet.