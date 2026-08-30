NORKA Roots confirms 45 of 52 safe after Nepal floods
Good news for families back home: 45 of the 52 people who contacted the NORKA Roots help desk following the recent floods in Nepal have been confirmed safe.
Seven people are still unaccounted for, and their details have been sent to India's Ministry of External Affairs for help.
Group of 23 reaches Kathmandu safely
A group of 23, including 19 Keralites on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and four British citizens of Kerala origin, made it safely to Kathmandu from the flood-hit Darchula region.
A six-member team of doctors led by Dr Rekha Nair is also heading back and expected in Kathmandu soon.
NORKA Roots is working with Kerala's Chief Minister's Office to arrange travel for those arriving in India from Nepal (one tour group is already on its way home and should reach Kozhikode by Monday morning).