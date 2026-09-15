North Delhi woman reports WhatsApp ₹200cr demand claiming Goldy Brar
India
A woman in North Delhi got a shocking WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, demanding ₹200 crore and threatening her and her husband if she didn't pay up.
She first brushed it off, but after another scary call, she reached out to the police for help.
Police register Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case
The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are digging into who's really behind the international number.
Both local cops and the Special Cell are on it, checking if there's any real link to Goldy Brar or if this is about her family property or some personal dispute.
Their main goal: keep her safe and figure out what's really going on.