North East women use hairspray, keys and apps for safety

In North East England, women are turning to things like hairspray, perfume, and even deep heat spray to feel safer on busses and trains.

A recent survey found that of the 1,938 respondents, 87% said they felt unsafe or uncomfortable while traveling.

At the Just for Women center in Stanley, women have been sharing tips, like using keys as makeshift weapons, tracking apps for safety, and even changing hairstyles to avoid being targeted.

As Linda Kirk, who runs the center, put it, it's "ridiculous" that these steps are needed just to get around.