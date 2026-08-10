North East women use hairspray, keys and apps for safety
In North East England, women are turning to things like hairspray, perfume, and even deep heat spray to feel safer on busses and trains.
A recent survey found that of the 1,938 respondents, 87% said they felt unsafe or uncomfortable while traveling.
At the Just for Women center in Stanley, women have been sharing tips, like using keys as makeshift weapons, tracking apps for safety, and even changing hairstyles to avoid being targeted.
As Linda Kirk, who runs the center, put it, it's "ridiculous" that these steps are needed just to get around.
Kim McGuinness announces £4.2 million transport plan
Local leaders are stepping up: North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has announced a £4.2 million plan for 700 new cameras and better lighting across the transport network.
Bus company Go North East is training drivers to handle harassment and encouraging people to speak up if something happens.
On a national level, LNER has rolled out the Ask for Angela scheme so anyone feeling unsafe can quietly ask staff for help.
There's also a Transport Committee inquiry into women's safety on public transport running until October 9.