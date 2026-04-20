North India heat wave and Assam floods cause 1 death
India
India's weather is all over the place right now: there's a heat wave warning for Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh this week, with Prayagraj hitting a scorching 44.4 degrees Celsius.
At the same time, Assam is dealing with intense flooding after nonstop rain, which has left roads underwater and even led to one reported death in Assam.
States roll out heat wave measures
To help out during the heat wave, Uttar Pradesh is making sure there's steady power and free water at public spots.
Jharkhand schools are shifting their timings from April 21 to keep students safe.
Over in Assam, as the state capital faces major traffic jams and power cuts.