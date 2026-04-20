North India heat wave and Assam floods cause 1 death India Apr 20, 2026

India's weather is all over the place right now: there's a heat wave warning for Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh this week, with Prayagraj hitting a scorching 44.4 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, Assam is dealing with intense flooding after nonstop rain, which has left roads underwater and even led to one reported death in Assam.