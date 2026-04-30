North India heatwave set to ease with storms, IMD expects India Apr 30, 2026

North India's heatwave isn't letting up just yet: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan are all sweating through extreme temperatures.

But good news: the IMD expects a big weather change in the next day or two. Cooler air, rain, and dust storms should drop temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius.

The catch? Sudden storms and lightning could also hit, so it's not all smooth sailing.