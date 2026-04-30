North India heatwave set to ease with storms, IMD expects
North India's heatwave isn't letting up just yet: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan are all sweating through extreme temperatures.
But good news: the IMD expects a big weather change in the next day or two. Cooler air, rain, and dust storms should drop temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius.
The catch? Sudden storms and lightning could also hit, so it's not all smooth sailing.
Delhi NCR and states face storms
IMD expects weather changes across the Delhi National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh (nearly 50 districts), Bihar (38 districts), Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
Expect dust storms and rain that might mess with daily plans or even uproot trees.
Outdoor workers especially need to watch out for lightning risks.
Even as things cool off a bit, everyone is being asked to stay cautious: the weather shift could still cause plenty of trouble.