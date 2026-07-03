Northeast India's driest June in 126 years, 197.5mm rainfall

IMD blames weak monsoon, El Nino

IMD said a weak monsoon system and El Nino messed with the region's rain patterns this year.

Nagaland got hit hardest with a 56% rainfall deficit; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura also saw major drops.

Oddly enough, Sikkim bucked the trend with above-normal rain.

Despite overall dryness, some areas still dealt with sudden flash floods thanks to random heavy showers, making this monsoon season feel extra unpredictable.