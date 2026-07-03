Northeast India's driest June in 126 years, 197.5mm rainfall
Northeast India, usually famous for heavy monsoons, saw its driest June in 126 years: rainfall was nearly 40% below normal.
The homogenous East and Northeast India region got only 197.5mm of rain, barely beating the previous record low.
Rivers shrank, fields cracked, and farmers faced weeks of dry skies instead of their usual floods.
IMD blames weak monsoon, El Nino
IMD said a weak monsoon system and El Nino messed with the region's rain patterns this year.
Nagaland got hit hardest with a 56% rainfall deficit; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura also saw major drops.
Oddly enough, Sikkim bucked the trend with above-normal rain.
Despite overall dryness, some areas still dealt with sudden flash floods thanks to random heavy showers, making this monsoon season feel extra unpredictable.