Northeast monsoon hits southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD forecast India Oct 16, 2025

Southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala are seeing persistent rain as the northeast monsoon arrives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says very heavy rainfall is likely on October 16-17, with more showers sticking around through October 20 in Tamil Nadu and October 21 in Kerala and Mahe.

All this is thanks to a cyclonic circulation and a growing low-pressure area near Lakshadweep.