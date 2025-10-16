Northeast monsoon hits southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD forecast
Southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala are seeing persistent rain as the northeast monsoon arrives.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says very heavy rainfall is likely on October 16-17, with more showers sticking around through October 20 in Tamil Nadu and October 21 in Kerala and Mahe.
All this is thanks to a cyclonic circulation and a growing low-pressure area near Lakshadweep.
Orange alerts issued in certain districts
The IMD has put out orange alerts for certain districts in Kerala, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40km/h until October 19.
People—especially in southern districts like Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari—are being urged to stay alert and avoid risky areas.
Residents are advised to take precautions.
What to expect in coming days
Widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected across southern peninsular India, including Karnataka, for the next few days.
The northeast monsoon is a big deal for the south every year from October to December, so staying updated on local alerts can help you avoid trouble spots during these heavy rains.