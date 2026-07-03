Northeast sisters face racist taunts on Guwahati to Agartala train India Jul 03, 2026

Two sisters from Northeast India faced racist comments while traveling from Guwahati to Agartala.

The trouble started when they asked a family to fold an open middle berth during the day, and one family member shot back with, China se aaye ho kya? ("Are you from China?").

Despite railway staff stepping in, the sisters said they were still targeted and were told to leave one of the seats.