Northeast sisters face racist taunts on Guwahati to Agartala train
India
Two sisters from Northeast India faced racist comments while traveling from Guwahati to Agartala.
The trouble started when they asked a family to fold an open middle berth during the day, and one family member shot back with, China se aaye ho kya? ("Are you from China?").
Despite railway staff stepping in, the sisters said they were still targeted and were told to leave one of the seats.
Social media demands action for sisters
The story quickly went viral, with people across social media standing up for the sisters and demanding strict action against the offenders.
Many reacted to the incident, echoing one sister's call for respectful treatment.
Comments like "When someone is judged by their appearance... the entire nation loses" reflected how deeply this struck a chord.