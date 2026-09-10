Northern Railway cancels 26 trains, reroutes 25+ for BRICS summit

Suburban routes like Delhi-Ghaziabad, Palwal, and Shakurbasti are seeing lots of cancelations.

Rajdhani trains to cities like Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Howrah, Bhubaneswar, and Sealdah are being sent through different stations.

Even express trains, including Vande Bharat, could run late by about half an hour.

If you're planning a trip or commute, double-check your schedule so you're not caught off guard.