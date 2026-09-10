Northern Railway cancels 26 trains, reroutes 25+ for BRICS summit
India
Heads up, Delhi travelers!
Northern Railway is shaking up train schedules from September 11-13 for the BRICS leaders' summit.
Expect 26 trains canceled, over 25 rerouted, and delays up to 40 minutes: it's all to keep things smooth and secure while global leaders visit.
Delhi suburban cancelations, Rajdhani diversions
Suburban routes like Delhi-Ghaziabad, Palwal, and Shakurbasti are seeing lots of cancelations.
Rajdhani trains to cities like Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Howrah, Bhubaneswar, and Sealdah are being sent through different stations.
Even express trains, including Vande Bharat, could run late by about half an hour.
If you're planning a trip or commute, double-check your schedule so you're not caught off guard.