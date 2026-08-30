Northern Railway evacuates at least 391 after Kalka-Shimla landslide
India
A sudden landslide triggered by heavy rain on Saturday damaged the Kalka-Shimla railway track near Bridge No. 57, stopping trains in their tracks.
Northern Railway jumped into action, evacuating at least 391 passengers and 40 crew members using busses and Tempo Travellers.
Everyone made it to Kalka safely, and local travelers got home without any complaints or refund requests.
Incoming services curtailed for 4 trains
Four incoming trains were cut short due to the incident.