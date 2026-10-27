Northern Railway launches over 6,200 special trains for festival travel
India
Heading home for Diwali or Chhath Puja?
Northern Railway is rolling out more than 6,200 special train trips this festive season, a big jump from last year's 4,666.
These extra trains will connect Delhi and other northern cities with cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, including popular routes like Delhi-Patna and New Delhi-Howrah.
Northern Railway regularizes 42 trains
To help everyone travel smoothly, 42 new trains have been made regular (adding about 2,600 trips), and stations are getting upgrades: think more ticket counters, extra staff, and tighter security.
The railway team says all these changes are meant to make your journey home as easy as possible during the busy holiday rush.