How to get 3% discount on Northern Railway's unreserved tickets
What's the story
Northern Railway has launched a new initiative, "Unreserved Tickets x Win Win Deal," to promote cashless transactions and digital ticketing in India. The scheme offers a 3% discount on the unreserved train tickets booked on the RailOne app using digital payment modes. This offer is valid till July 14, 2026.
Discount terms
Discount automatically applied at checkout
The discount is automatically applied at checkout on the RailOne app and is subject to applicable terms and conditions. However, it is important to note that this offer is not available at station counters or other platforms. Northern Railway has urged commuters, especially daily and suburban travelers, to take advantage of this scheme for faster, safer and more convenient ticket purchases while saving money.
Digital transition
Initiative in line with push for digital payments
The "Unreserved Tickets x Win Win Deal" is in line with Indian Railways's larger initiative to promote digital payments and paperless ticketing. By incentivizing app-based bookings, Northern Railway hopes to reduce queues at ticket counters and enhance passenger convenience. The discount scheme is expected to provide significant savings for frequent travelers.