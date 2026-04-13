Northwest India LPG distributors oppose 3 month PNG mandate India Apr 13, 2026

LPG distributors in northwest India are upset with the government's new rule forcing LPG consumers to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) within three months.

They're calling the move "unjust" and want people to have a choice, not a mandate.

The group says this sudden shift is adding stress, especially since new e-KYC rules are already making it harder for people to get LPG refills.