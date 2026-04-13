Northwest India LPG distributors oppose 3 month PNG mandate
LPG distributors in northwest India are upset with the government's new rule forcing LPG consumers to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) within three months.
They're calling the move "unjust" and want people to have a choice, not a mandate.
The group says this sudden shift is adding stress, especially since new e-KYC rules are already making it harder for people to get LPG refills.
Satinder Singh warns of PNG layoffs
Distributors from Punjab and Haryana say recent government policies and even West Asia conflict are making their work tougher.
New refill limits (25 days for cities, 45 for rural areas) are confusing customers and overloading systems.
State president Satinder Singh warns that mandatory PNG could mean layoffs for many distributors, higher conversion costs for users, and even create a PNG monopoly.
He adds, especially as supply restrictions hit hotels and dhabas too.