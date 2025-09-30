'Not equal to us': Dalit woman attacked at garba event India Sep 30, 2025

At a garba night in Bharodi village, Gujarat, 25-year-old Dalit engineering student Rinku Vankar was allegedly attacked and insulted with casteist slurs by four women who allegedly said, "These people are not equal to us and cannot play garba with us."

The group reportedly dragged her by the hair and blocked her from filming the incident.