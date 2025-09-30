Next Article
'Not equal to us': Dalit woman attacked at garba event
At a garba night in Bharodi village, Gujarat, 25-year-old Dalit engineering student Rinku Vankar was allegedly attacked and insulted with casteist slurs by four women who allegedly said, "These people are not equal to us and cannot play garba with us."
The group reportedly dragged her by the hair and blocked her from filming the incident.
FIR filed, no arrests yet
Rinku filed an FIR under the SC/ST Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Police have questioned both sides and issued notices to the accused, but no arrests yet—Supreme Court rules limit arrests for these charges unless punishment exceeds seven years.
The investigation is ongoing, spotlighting how caste discrimination still shows up even at community festivals.