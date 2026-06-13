'Not justified': Jaishankar to Rubio on 3 Indian sailors' killing
What's the story
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has lodged a strong protest with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a US Navy strike killed three Indian seafarers. The incident took place in the Gulf of Oman when the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello was attacked. The vessel had 28 crew members, including 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian.
Diplomatic response
US Charge d'Affaires summoned in wake of incident
Jaishankar spoke to Rubio on Friday evening, reiterating India's strong protest against the US Navy's actions. He said "such lethal actions against commercial shipping are 'not justified.'" Earlier on Friday, the US Charge d'Affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA expressed deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and called for measures to prevent future loss of life.
Twitter Post
S Jaishankar's post on call with Marco Rubio
Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2026
Strike confirmation
CENTCOM confirms strike on tanker
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strike on Settebello. According to it, the tanker was targeted after it was allegedly trying to transport oil from Iran, violating a US blockade. CENTCOM said one of its aircraft disabled the vessel after repeated non-compliance by the crew with US forces' directions.
Shipping security
Three crew members found dead
The MEA said attacks on merchant shipping in the region are "deeply concerning" and linked to the broader conflict in the Middle East. It reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation. The diplomatic intervention comes after Indian authorities confirmed that three crew members, initially reported missing after the US military strike, have been found dead. Twenty-one Indian sailors were rescued after the incident.