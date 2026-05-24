Jaishankar raises US visa issues with Rubio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday raised the issue of difficulties faced by genuine travelers in obtaining United States visas with his United States counterpart Marco Rubio. The two leaders addressed a joint press conference after their bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. This was one of the most significant engagements during Rubio's four-day visit to India.

Bilateral discussions Jaishankar talks about early trade deal with US Jaishankar also spoke about the possibility of an early trade deal with the US and regional developments in West Asia during their talks. "We discussed situation in West Asia, Indian subcontinent and East Asia," he said after meeting Rubio. The minister emphasized that India and the US have common interests and challenges, calling these talks substantive and forward-looking.

Strategic partnership US-India relationship strategic allies: Rubio Rubio, who is the US Secretary of State, called his first day in India "fantastic." He stressed that the US-India relationship goes beyond being allies to being strategic allies. "The United States and India aren't just allies; we're strategic allies, and that's of critical importance," he said, according to Livemint.

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Diplomatic engagement Visit not about restoring ties, but building on partnership: Rubio Rubio also clarified that his visit was not about restoring or reinvigorating ties but building on an already strong strategic partnership. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Rubio updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the growing bilateral cooperation in various sectors. The PMO said Modi reaffirmed India's support for peace efforts in West Asia and requested Rubio to convey his greetings to President Donald Trump.

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Invitation extended Trump invites Modi to visit White House soon One major announcement from the visit was US Ambassador Sergio Gor's post on X, extending an invitation from President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House soon. Gor called the talks a "productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies." Rubio's itinerary includes Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi between May 23 and 26.