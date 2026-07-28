Now ex-Delhi cops seek permission for protest at Jantar Mantar
What's the story
Retired Delhi Police officers are planning a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 31 in response to alleged attacks on police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20. The Delhi Police Federation, which represents retired officers, has sought permission from Commissioner Anurag Kumar for a sit-in from 11:00am to 5:00pm on July 31.
Protest purpose
Proposed sit-in to be peaceful, non-violent
In its letter, the federation stated, "A large number of police and paramilitary force officers and personnel sustained injuries while performing their lawful duties at and around Jantar Mantar on July 20."
It said the proposed sit-in is meant to show solidarity with the police force and highlight the sacrifices made by security personnel in maintaining law and order.
The demonstration will be peaceful and non-violent, according to the federation.
Legal scrutiny
RAF personnel issued pellet guns on July 20
On the morning of July 20, at least a dozen Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were issued pellet guns to deal with student demonstrators, authorities familiar with the RAF's internal investigation said on Monday.
However, the controversial weapons were withdrawn starting July 23 following allegations that they were used against agitators.
As many as five people have alleged that they were hit with pellets on July 20.
Over 100 police personnel were also reportedly injured during the clashes.
Protest aftermath
Details of the July 20 clashes
The CJP's Parliament March on July 20 had led to violent clashes. The police resorted to lathi-charging and firing tear gas shells to control the crowd.
Protesters alleged excesses by security personnel, while police claimed they were attacked by anti-social elements.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took note of the allegations of police excesses, saying, "Whoever has committed excess...on innocent people, law will take care of them. For that, there needs to be a completely independent and fair investigation."