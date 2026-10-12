NPPA caps non-scheduled cancer drug prices by up to 70%
India
On October 8, 2026, the NPPA approved a capping directive for non-scheduled anti-cancer medications. This could drop prices by up to 70%, making lifesaving treatments much more affordable.
The move follows strong words from the Supreme Court, which called out "carnage" pricing, like cancer meds marked up from ₹1,300 to ₹32,000.
India's patients could save ₹2,500-₹3,500cr annually
India's anticancer drug market is huge, about ₹12,500 crore, with some drugs seeing markups as high as 700%.
With this new cap, patients could save between ₹2,500 and ₹3,500 crore every year.
Manufacturers have also been told to keep supplies steady so there's no shortage of these essential medicines.