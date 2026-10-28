NPPA caps trade margins at 30% on 137 anti-cancer medicines
India
Starting November 9, the NPPA is capping trade margins at 30% of the MRP on 137 anti-cancer medicines, so prices could fall by up to 70%.
Hospitals and pharmacies now have to show these new, lower prices, thanks to a move from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.
The goal: make cancer treatment way more affordable for patients.
Supreme Court exposed ₹1.3L injection markup
This crackdown predates a Supreme Court case where a hospital charged ₹1.3 lakh for the injection that a distributor said it could procure for ₹11,000.
The court called out these huge markups and signaled that stricter pricing rules might be on the way.
This new cap builds on earlier efforts to keep life-saving treatments within reach for more people.