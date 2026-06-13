Nripendra Mishra in Ayodhya refuses comment, says monitors construction work
Nripendra Mishra, who leads the Ram temple construction committee, was in Ayodhya to check on the temple's progress but chose not to address questions about alleged misuse of donations.
He simply said, "My responsibility is only to monitor the construction work. I have come here to review the construction-related activities." making it clear he wouldn't comment on financial controversies.
Surya Pratap Shahi: trust probing allegations
Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi reassured everyone that the Ram temple trust is already looking into these allegations and promised any issues would be handled transparently.
He added that if the trust expects any assistance or action from the government, then the government will consider it.
Mishra has been overseeing construction as concerns from devotees continue.