NRIs holding valid Indian passports qualify as citizens under RTI

US NRIs pushed 2010 RTI rule

This rule has actually been in place since 2010, after NRIs in the US pushed for more ways to stay involved in Indian governance.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs backed the move, but made it clear that only full-fledged NRIs with Indian passports get this right.

Even filing RTI requests from abroad has gotten easier since then, making it simpler for NRIs to stay connected and informed.