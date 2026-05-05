NSA Ajit Doval meets to lam to strengthen strategic partnership
India
India and Vietnam are celebrating 10 years of their strategic partnership, and things just got a boost: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Vietnamese President To Lam on Tuesday.
The focus? Strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Vietnam may eye almost $630 million BrahMos
President To Lam kicked off his trip with prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple before heading to Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Modi about deeper ties and big-picture issues like regional security.
He'll also stop by Mumbai to talk trade.
Defense is a hot topic too, with Vietnam possibly eyeing India's BrahMos missile system, a deal that could be worth almost $630 million.
This is To Lam's first state visit to India as president, making it a pretty significant moment for both sides.