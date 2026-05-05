NSA Ajit Doval meets to lam to strengthen strategic partnership

Vietnam may eye almost $630 million BrahMos

President To Lam kicked off his trip with prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple before heading to Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Modi about deeper ties and big-picture issues like regional security.

He'll also stop by Mumbai to talk trade.

Defense is a hot topic too, with Vietnam possibly eyeing India's BrahMos missile system, a deal that could be worth almost $630 million.

This is To Lam's first state visit to India as president, making it a pretty significant moment for both sides.