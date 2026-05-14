NSA invoked against Satya Verma and Aakriti after Noida violence
Satya Verma, 60, and Aakriti, 25, have had the National Security Act invoked against them after being accused of sparking violence during Noida wage protests last month.
What started as a push for better pay on April 10 escalated by April 13, with over 100 factories damaged, vehicles set on fire, and several police officers hurt.
Both are still waiting to hear back on their bail pleas.
Lawyers dispute WhatsApp and book evidence
Verma's lawyer says police evidence, like WhatsApp chats and photos, doesn't actually link him to the protest groups.
For Aakriti, her lawyer argues that a book found at her place isn't proof of any wrongdoing.
Each faces three cases, and police want them in custody ahead of a remand hearing on May 15.
Seven people have already been arrested over the violence.