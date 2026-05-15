NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after 2 Sikar students find leak
The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after Satish and Rajat from Sikar, Rajasthan, found leaked PDFs that matched around 135 questions from the original exam paper.
Satish (name changed) spotted the leak and teamed up with Rajat to double-check.
Realizing how serious this was, they tried reporting it locally but did not get much help.
Leaked PDFs matched 135 NEET questions
The leaked files yielded 45 chemistry and 90 biology questions that matched the original exam paper, said to be traced back to a student in Kerala.
On May 7, Rajat and Satish sent detailed evidence to NTA, including screenshots and question comparisons.
NTA reviewed it the next morning: they reviewed everything by May 12 and by May 12 had canceled the exam, saying there is zero tolerance for cheating.
The case is now with central agencies for a deeper investigation to keep things fair for everyone.